Oregon town passes resolution aimed at protecting gun rights

DALLAS, Ore. (KPTV/CNN) – A big move in the small city of Dallas, Oregon – it just passed a controversial resolution aimed at protecting gun rights.
The move comes after several counties in Illinois voted to declare themselves “gun sanctuary counties.”
The Dallas City Council president actually put out the resolution. He said it’s in direct response to an Oregon initiative that would put some major gun restrictions in place.
There was some big turnout at a council meeting Monday night. As one would expect in a conservative community like Dallas, it was very popular.
With a 6-3 vote Monday evening and applause from the crowd, the City of Dallas is now sending out a strong message about guns. “The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be
infringed,” Council President Micky Garus said.
Councilors passed what the city is calling a “Second Amendment Resolution.” The proposal was pitched by Garus, who is also a local gun shop owner. He first declared a potential conflict of interest
before voting to pass the resolution anyway.
The resolution says in part, “The City of Dallas, Oregon supports the right of the people to lawfully bear arms as stated in the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution and opposes any
state or federal law that unconstitutionally restricts a citizen’s right to bear arms.”
Read more: https://bit.ly/2wrx0L4