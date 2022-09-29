Oregon warns of new student loan scam

Posted by Ethan McReynolds September 29, 2022

SOUTHERN OREGON, – The Oregon Division of Financial Regulation (DFR) is warning people about a new scam.

According to a press release from DFR, there’s an uptick in student loan scams.

Scammers are trying to take advantage of recent changes to federal student loan programs by seeming to offer loan forgiveness.

DFR reminds people to ignore calls, emails, and messages from people claiming they can help you get your student loans forgiven faster, or saying that you can refinance them.

“If you receive something, it would have a dot gov email at the end of it. In addition, there are no fees associated with signing up for student loan forgiveness,” DFR Public Information Officer, Jason Horton said.

Horton says to trust your gut.

If it sounds too good to be true, it most likely is.

He also noted that the Biden administration has not released an application yet to have loans forgiven.

To learn more, visit the U.S. Department of Education website and check the box titled “NEW Federal student loan borrower updates.”

Tags:
Ethan McReynolds
View More Posts
Ethan McReynolds is a reporter and weekend anchor for NBC5 News. He grew up in Bothell, Washington and graduated from Gonzaga University with a degree in Broadcasting and minors in Journalism and Sport Management. At Gonzaga, he started his own sports podcast. Ethan loves rooting for his hometown Seattle sports teams, especially the Mariners. He loves playing baseball, basketball, and soccer. He is also an avid Taylor Swift fan.
Skip to content