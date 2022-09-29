Oregon warns of new student loan scam

SOUTHERN OREGON, – The Oregon Division of Financial Regulation (DFR) is warning people about a new scam.

According to a press release from DFR, there’s an uptick in student loan scams.

Scammers are trying to take advantage of recent changes to federal student loan programs by seeming to offer loan forgiveness.

DFR reminds people to ignore calls, emails, and messages from people claiming they can help you get your student loans forgiven faster, or saying that you can refinance them.

“If you receive something, it would have a dot gov email at the end of it. In addition, there are no fees associated with signing up for student loan forgiveness,” DFR Public Information Officer, Jason Horton said.

Horton says to trust your gut.

If it sounds too good to be true, it most likely is.

He also noted that the Biden administration has not released an application yet to have loans forgiven.

To learn more, visit the U.S. Department of Education website and check the box titled “NEW Federal student loan borrower updates.”