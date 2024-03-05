Oregonians donate 5.4M to Cultural Trust in 2023

Oregonians are investing in the arts. More than $5.4 million was invested in the cultural tax credit last year, and that money will now go to 86 projects around the states, including locally.

The Coos Art Museum will receive almost $20,000 to enclose its loading dock, plus create an area for a ceramic workshops.

Friends of the Oregon Caves and Chateau will get just over $21,000 to help complete the chateau’s historic furnishings.

And Winston’s Wildlife Safari is getting nearly $14,000 to expand and improve its outdoor theater, better known as the Safari Dome.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.