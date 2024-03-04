Scenic and Wild Film Festival tickets are on sale

The Siskiyou Film Fest is presenting the Wild and Scenic Film Festival on April 12 in Ashland and April 14 in Grants Pass.

The festival says it aims to bring the community together and celebrate the work being done to protect Klamath Siskiyou’s wild lands.

In addition to a selection of environmentally themed films, there will be a raffle and lots of good food and drinks.

KS Wild Event Manager Allee Gustafson said, “The film festival truly inspires activism. So that’s our goal with this event, and we hope that everyone walks away feeling inspired to take action, and we’ll also have a petition that evening that folks can sign.”

The live event will also be streamed for those unable to attend in person. You can purchase tickets now at Siskiyoufilmfest.org.

