Oregonians gather for Gold Dust Days event

GOLD HILL, Ore. – Oregonians gathered in Gold Hill today to celebrate its annual Gold Dust Days celebration.

Families came to enjoy the parade, food trucks, and local vendors that helped make the event a success.

The second Gold Dust Days since the pandemic, organizers say this year was one of the biggest turnouts they have seen.

Young Miss Oregon Ashlynn was in the parade thanks to help from her hometown.

“The city has come through they volunteered and gave up this site that we have so we didn’t have to spend any money for our vendor spot,” said Ashlynn’s mother Nicole Casillas. “It’s been a community effort really to do this for her and I just appreciate being here.”

The family says Ashlynn, a Gold Hill native, is currently raising funds to represent Oregon at a national pageant next month in Las Vegas.

She says she’s excited about this opportunity and grateful for all the help so far.

Anyone wanting to support Ashlynn’s journey to Nationals in Las Vegas can contact Nicole Casillas at 541-951-6031 or [email protected]

