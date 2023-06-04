Powwow to honor American veterans

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. – The sounds of drums filled Valley of the Rogue State Park Saturday, for the start of the Rogue Valley Veterans Powwow.

Veterans and the public were welcomed to join in the ceremonies to honor all those who have served our country.

The powwow featured an array of vendors and ceremonial tributes. Organizers say the event set out to ensure those who served were shown respect and tribute for their sacrifice.

“We’re all about honoring and recognizing and acknowledging the service of our veterans, but like any powwow, the joy of it is people getting together,” said Bob Tom, Master of Ceremonies.

Tom said they sang special songs that are only sung for veterans at their Grand Entry Ceremony. During Grand Entry veterans shared where they served and were given medals to honor their service.

The powwow continues Sunday, starting with Ground Dancing at 10 am.

