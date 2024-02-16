Oregon’s free fishing weekend begins tomorrow

Looking for things to do with the family this President’s Day weekend? Why not go fishing for free!

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife says this Saturday and Sunday, everyone can fish, clam, and crab for free. No licenses or tags are required for either day. Oregonians and non-Oregonians can all fish for free.

ODFW says all other fishing regulations apply including closures, bag limits, and size restrictions. You can check the current season changes in the Recreation Report Fishing Report.

Currently, crabbing is open along the entire Oregon coast. Razor clamming is closed from Cape Blanco to the California border due to high levels of biotoxins.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.