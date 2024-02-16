Illinois Valley library to close temporarily for renovations

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. – The Illinois Valley library branch will soon be closed to the public, but only for a short while.

The library will close for renovations beginning Sunday, March 3.

“In the case of the Illinois Valley renovation, library closure is a good thing,” said Library Director Kate Lasky. “When a new, more modern library opens later this year, we’ll be able to celebrate together.”

Once renovations are done, the library will have a new meeting space for up to 80 people, a teaching kitchen, a dedicated ADA restroom, an early learning center, outdoor space, and more. The library is expected to reopen this Fall.

During the branch closure, library services will be available at the Illinois Valley Senior Center at 520 E River St. Services will include a book drop and item pick up services. Pick up services will only be available Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Library patrons can use their library card to place requests on books and other items online at josephinelibrary.org.

Illinois Valley residents are encouraged to visit other library branches in Grants Pass, Williams, and Wolf Creek during the closure to check out items, attend programs, and use internet services.

