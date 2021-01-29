Home
Oregon’s House Republicans distance themselves from Oregon GOP after “false flag” claims

Ore.- In Oregon politics, Oregon House Republicans are distancing themselves from the the party’s leadership in the state after some controversial comments.

Oregon’s GOP condemned the impeachment of former President Trump and called the capitol attack a “false flag operation” suggesting it was made to appear to have been carried out by a group that is not actually responsible.

Though some political pundits and a few republican politicians have speculated Antifa was behind the capitol attacks that has never been proven, and dozens of President Trump’s supporters are facing federal charges.

The “false flag” part of the resolution from Oregon’s GOP gained national attention and drew criticism from civil rights groups, the public, and some elected officials, including Republicans.

Medford Republican House Representative Kim Wallan says Oregon’s elected republicans never received an invitation to vote on the resolution.

“We had nothing to do with that, we weren’t notified, we didn’t know they were meeting. It was 100 percent something that happened outside of our house caucus,” she explained. Representative Wallan says the resolution was made by officials who sit on the executive committee of the Oregon Republican Party.

Party Chair Bill Currier didn’t back down on the conspiracy theory and told Oregon Public Broadcasting “We have a difference of opinion over whether ‘credible’ evidence is emerging regarding potential false flag occurrences on January 6th.”

Oregon’s House Republicans released a statement Wednesday saying there is no credible evidence to support false flag claims. They also stressed the importance of focusing on issues happening now within the state. They said, in part:

“Our focus must remain on urgently helping hurting Oregonians…Far too many Oregonians have been impacted by lost wages or a lost family member — we are in a crisis and that crisis requires steady leadership and action, not partisan rhetoric. The election is over. It is time to govern.”

