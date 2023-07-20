Oregon’s paid leave program taking applications starting next month

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon’s paid leave program will begin accepting applications next month.

The new program launched state-wide this year letting employees take paid time off, instead of protected time off.

Since January 1, both employers and employees have contributed 1% of their gross payroll.

The Oregon Employment Department said it now has enough funding to fully launch the program on August 14.

“That’s the day in which the benefits portal will open up, it’s part of our new modernized system here at the employment department,” Paid Leave Oregon director Karen Humelbaugh said. “And that’s where people can go in and start their application process, uploading any appropriate documentation that they need and get there application moving in our system so our staff can begin to approve those.”

Employees can request family leave for the birth or adoption of a child medical leave.

Safe leave covers a variety of things, like survivors of sex assault or domestic violence, harassment or stalking.

The department will begin paying out benefits starting September 3.

For more information, visit paidleave.oregon.gov.

