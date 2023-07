GRANTS PASS, Ore. —Grants Pass Police are looking for information about a missing Butte Falls woman.

According to GPPD, 47-year-old Misty Lindhorst was last seen in Grants Pass on Monday. Lindhorst is about 5’4 with brown eyes and gray hair.

Police say she left Grants Pass in a white Subaru Tribeca with Oregon license plate CA17776.

Anyone with information should call Grants Pass Police.

