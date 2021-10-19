Oregon’s unemployment rate improves

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon’s unemployment rate continues to drop.
The Oregon Employment Department said the state’s unemployment rate dropped to 4.7% in September from 5.0% in August.
Last month, 102,000 Oregonians were unemployed.
“This is a remarkable improvement from the worst labor force impacts of the COVID recession when 270,000 Oregonians were jobless in April 2020,” the Oregon Employment Department said. “However, there is still ground to make up to approach the average of 82,000 Oregonians unemployed during 2017 through 2019, during the tight labor market of the prior economic expansion.”
The OED said there was a decline in nonfarm payroll employment, but losses were balanced by “substantial” gains in professional business service, transportation, warehousing, utilities, leisure and hospitality.