Organizers prepare for 2023 Boomfest despite Red Flag Warning

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – The dangerous fire conditions may impact fireworks plans at Boomfest tonight.

Boomfest is a community fireworks parade held every Fourth of July at the Jackson County Expo.

Pyrotechnic experts say this year, they are taking every precaution necessary to ensure a smooth safe event.

Though fire marshals will be present, organizers will be watching the weather closely.

“Anything can happen,” said pyrotechnic expert Graham Wilson. “We have emergency services available that we’re in contact with constantly, fire we’re in contact with constantly, law enforcement same same.”

Wilson says the team has been training on safety protocol long before the big day.

The Expo will be updating its Facebook page, so check there for updates on the planned fireworks show.

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the Rogue Valley from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 4. During a Red Flag Warning, critical fire conditions promote rapid fire growth which could be dangerous.

Right now, the fireworks show is expected to begin at 9:40 p.m.

Wilson says if you do decide to light off fireworks at home, make sure to take all the necessary precautions to prevent fire or injury.

