Grants Pass Downs finishes summer season with Independence Day race

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Grants Pass Downs wrapped up its summer horse racing season today.

Racing officials said the Fourth of July has historically signified the end of the summer racing season.

It was commemorated with raffle drawings, special awards, and the annual running of the Firecracker Futurity.

Organizers say the community has been extremely supportive of this long-held grants pass tradition.

“I’ve had numerous people come up to me and go, man I’m sure glad you guys kept this thing going, you know the community would have really missed this having horse racing cause this has been a staple in our community for a really long time,” said Rod Lowe, director of Racing for Grants Pass Downs.

Lowe says organizers are now preparing for the Fall season scheduled to begin Sept. 3.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.