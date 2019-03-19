OSF announces new artistic director

ASHLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Shakespeare Festival has a new artistic director.
The festivals previous artistic director, Bill Rauch, announced last month he was leaving for a job in New York City. “Leaving OSF and this amazing company has been one of the most difficult decisions of my life,” Rauch said.
On March 19, OSF announced Nataki Garrett will become the organization’s sixth artistic director.
“OSF Board of Directors has found in Nataki Garrett an individual with a powerful artistic vision, proven change leadership, and the ability to continue the Festival’s upward trajectory established under predecessors like Libby Appel and Bill Rauch,” said Search Committee member and recently elected co-chair of the Board of Directors Diane Yu. “We are excited to welcome Ms. Garrett to the Rogue Valley, and believe she will provide exquisite artistic taste, dynamism, innovation, and a deep commitment to the four pillars of our mission – excellence, stewardship, company, and inclusion.”
Most recently, Garrett served as Acting Artistic Director for the Denver Center for Performing Arts.
For more information about Garrett, visit https://www.osfashland.org/newAD