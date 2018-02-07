OSF working with smaller staff for 2018 season

Ashland, Ore. — Oregon Shakespeare Festival is gearing up to start the 2018 season. The organization suffered financially last season, due to smoke from local wildfires.
OSF said the financial hit forced it to lay off a handful of employees at the end of last year. The organization will also be working with a smaller number of actors than in years past.
It said the smaller cast, however, won’t affect customers’ OSF experience.
“We are a company that are made up largely of people that live in the Rogue Valley – we are community members. I think we do really amazing work that we want people to see,” said Julie Cortez, OSF.
The official kick-off is Friday, Feb. 23. However, OSF will be holding previews for shows starting next Friday.
For tickets and show schedules, you can visit OSF’s website.