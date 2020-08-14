OSP backs out of agreement with Portland to quell protests

This was a two-week deal the governor made with Vice President Mike Pence to get federal officers out of Portland after weeks of violent confrontations with protesters. But now, the protests are back and there’s a growing split over whether those arrested will even be charged.
Protester and police confrontations ratcheted up Thursday night outside the justice center which houses police headquarters and the jail with violence outside the federal courthouse next door.
Some activists asked the crowd not to use violence and leave after a rally, but hundreds stayed and police say a large explosive and other fireworks were thrown at officers along with rocks and bottles. One officer suffered a severe hand injury, according to police.
State police involved in protecting the federal courthouse were out as well.
After several hours, Portland police used tear gas.
This downtown violence is, what law enforcement said, it expected now that the new District Attorney Mike Schmidt said this week, “He will not be pursuing cases against those arrested if they don’t involve deliberate property damage, theft or force.” He says it’s not a free pass, but said he is recognizing the right to speak and have your voice heard.
Police counter they don’t make the arrests until after hours of damage to property, arsons and attacks against officers.
Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese expressed his concerns in an email saying, “I didn’t realize riot was one of the charges you were presumptively dismissing. The situation on the street is incredibly volatile with a really committed group of Antifa/anarchists starting fires, damaging property and assaulting police and community members. They may feel even more emboldened if there is a public statement that appears to minimize their activities.”
Late Thursday afternoon, there was a statement from OSP: “The Oregon State Police is continually reassessing our resources and the needs of our partner agencies and at this time we are inclined to move those resources back to counties where prosecution of criminal conduct is still a priority.”
More than 500 people have been arrested during the protests since they started a few months ago. Less than 50 are being prosecuted, although several are facing federal charges.