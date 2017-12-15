OSP investigating attempted murder

The shooting was called in about 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 14. Troopers responded to the Circle K in Murphy, where they found the victim. According to OSP, the man had serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
Troopers later arrested a suspect, Terence Daley, 29. He was lodged in the Josephine County Jail on charges of Attempted Murder, Assault 1, Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Felon in Possession of a Weapon.
Further details weren’t immediately released. NBC5 News will update this story as new information is made available.