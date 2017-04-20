OSP Investigation

WOLF CREEK, Ore. – Breaking news out of the Wolf Creek area where Oregon State Police are working at an active investigation this Wednesday night. Josephine County Sheriff Deputies and Oregon State Police are at the property near Placer Road. A forensic team is also there. Our reporter on scene witnessed a stretcher with a body bag leaving the residence and placed into a vehicle which left.
At this point OSP cannot confirm the circumstances for their investigation, but we will continue to seek information and bring you updates when we get them.
