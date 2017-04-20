Local P.D. receives blankets made for kids facing trauma

CENTRAL POINT, Ore – NBC5 News first told you last month about a local group that makes blankets and quilts for kids facing traumatic situations.
The Jackson County Chapter of the Linus Project recently dropped off dozens of handmade blankets to the Central Point Police Department in hopes of providing a little comfort in times of need.
Nikki Peterson is a public information officer for Central Point P.D. She said, “Our officers like to take the time to take special care of our youth here in the community.”
And a recent delivery of 40 handmade blankets and quilts will help them do just that.
“The Linus project helps kids under the age of 18 that have gone through some hard times and we unfortunately are at that end where we do see kids in some tough situations,” Peterson explained.
Officers will stash the blankets in their patrol cars, ready to offer a warm hug when it’s needed the most.
“It’s something that maybe they can always remember as a source of comfort for them as they continue on into any hard times that they have,” Peterson said. “I can’t imagine the amount of time the volunteers put in to this.”
Find out how you can donate your time or materials to the Linus project by going to http://www.projectlinus.org.