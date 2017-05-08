OSP: Man dies after “seriously assaulting” Florence P.D. officers

Florence, Ore. – Police said a man died after assaulting Florence Police Department officers when they were trying to release him from jail.
Oregon State Police troopers were called to assist at the City of Florence Municipal Jail Monday morning.
When troopers arrived at the jail, they found two Florence Police Department officers who had been “seriously assaulted” by a 40-year-old man they were attempting to release from custody.
OSP said as medics arrived to tend to the two officers, the man became unresponsive.
He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The two officers were transported to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.
OSP’s criminal division is assisting in the investigation.
The names of the individuals involved will not be released until family has been notified.
OSP said there is no further danger to the public.