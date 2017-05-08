Ashland police introduce new badge design

Ashland, Ore. – The Ashland Police Department has unveiled their new badge design to the community.
APD said they have been working on updating their badges to “better reflect the community and the police team that serves the community.”
The new badge design centers around a depiction of a statue that currently stands in the Ashland Plaza, referred to as “Iron Mike.”
The statue’s inclusion is meant to represent the department’s pioneering spirit, as well as the spirit of the State of Oregon.
Police said the new badge includes an officer’s title under the word “POLICE” because “we are all part of the same team, not above them.”
Two stars are also included on the badge to represent Samuel Prescott and Victor Knott, two APD officers who were killed in the line of duty in 1931.