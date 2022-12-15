OSP still looking for information on two-year anniversary of JoCo homicide

MERLIN, Ore.– Two years ago today, a Josephine County man was killed in a shooting in a Merlin industrial park.

Since then, police have been unable to find anyone involved.

OSP said when cases like this go cold, most of the time someone is withholding information.

Now, it’s asking for the publics help in finding who killed Kurt Krauss.

Sergeant Jeff Proulx from OSP said, “we know that somebody or more than one person knows what happened.”

Grants Pass resident Kurt Krauss was found dead on the early morning of December 14th, 2020.

OSP said it has received a number of tips and followed up on every possible lead… But no arrests have been made.

Now, it’s asking anyone to come forward with information no matter how small.

Sergeant Proulx said, “did you see anybody that had any unexplained injuries? Did you know someone that suddenly left the area after the offense? Did someone show a deep interest or avoidance when this case came up?”

Back in 2021, an Ashland private investigating firm, Pacific Consulting and Investigations started assisting OSP with the case.

Krauss’ family even offered $50,000 for anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of a person or persons involved with the murder.

NBC5 spoke with former Grants Pass police chief Bill Landis, who works as a private investigator for PCI, last year.

Labdis said, “my job is just to help the family do something in the meantime, I know OSP is overwhelmed in having to sift through lots of things to conduct their investigation so hopefully what the family is offering will lead to something that helps OSP in their pursuits.”

NBC5 followed up with Landis this week.

He said they have not received any tips.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call OSP at 800-442-2068.