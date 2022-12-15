Local testing sites for COVID-19 and flu could open soon

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Hospitals in our area are overwhelmed by people with respiratory viruses.

Now, Jackson and Josephine county public health are looking at ways to keep people out of the emergency room.

On Tuesday, it was announced that a partnership between both Asante and Providence in conjunction with Jackson and Josephine county public health, was created to help relieve the current strain on the healthcare system.

This means, each party is frequently meeting to understand what is happening in our region.

Asante and Providence said it’s an opportunity to have a shared message with the community.

The partnership could also bring mobile testing sites back to the Rogue Valley.

Jackson County public health officer, Dr. Leona O‘Keefe said, testing sites would help keep people who are just trying to get a test out of crowded hospitals.

“We are in conversation with a few different partners and with OHA to figure out how we setup some sites to make it much easier access to COVID testing, flu testing and then if needed to follow up with the treatment needed for those things,” she said.

Dr. O’Keefe said discussions around the testing sites just began.

It’s too early to say when we might see them, but the hope is it will be similar to drive thru testing sites used during the pandemic.

Dr. O‘Keefe added that testing for COVID-19 and the flu before going to the hospital, could help hospitals significantly and cut down on wait times for those who need emergency treatment.