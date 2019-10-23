OSP terminates services for OSU campus after controversial arrest

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State Police said they’re canceling their campus security agreement with Oregon State University after the controversial arrest of a student.
On October 13, Genesis Hansen was riding her bike when she was pulled over by an Oregon State Police trooper for allegedly riding outside of a line. When the trooper asked Hansen to present identification, she refused.
The confrontation escalated as a Clackamas Police Department officer came to the scene. As Hansen reiterated she wouldn’t identify herself, the trooper appears to take Hansen to the ground, an act which witnesses called unnecessarily rough.
Upon review, a Benton County prosecutor said it didn’t appear Hansen should have been arrested, as there wasn’t anything criminal occurring and she was well within her rights to refuse to identify herself.
The NAACP said the actions of the trooper were “unacceptable and cannot be tolerated.”
Oregon State University President Ed Ray said, “The bottom line, to me, a student was riding her bicycle on the wrong side of the street, and it ends up with the student in handcuffs on the ground. Somebody has to tell me how this makes any kind of sense, regardless of who was involved.”
Ten days after the incident, OSP announced they’re terminating their law enforcement services for OSU’s Corvallis campus. According to OSU, OSP cited the “need to focus OSP personnel and resources on statewide policing needs.”
OSP troopers have served at the campus since the mid-‘80s. Services will stop at the end of June 2020.
OSU said they’re actively searching for short-term and long-term law enforcement for the campus.