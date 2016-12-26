OSP trooper critically wounded in shoot out

King City, Ore. – An Oregon State Police trooper was critically wounded and a suspect shot and killed following a chase late Sunday night on Highway 99W through Sherwood. The latest information from Oregon State Police Monday morning said the trooper is in critical condition.
Several law enforcement agencies were involved in the pursuit.
The incident began with a chase after police found a homicide victim in King City, according to the Washington County sheriff’s office.
Police were dispatched there at around 10:15 p.m. Sunday after reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they found a woman dead inside a residence. The suspect, James Tylka, 30, was seen driving away. The chase ended south of Sherwood with an exchange of gunfire. Tylka is believed to have shot and wounded the trooper, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said in a prepared statement.
Oregon State Police describe the trooper as an Army veteran with seven years on the job with the agency.
“We’re just trying to support his family and coworkers, thoughts and prayers together, and to be there for each other,” said OSP Trooper Cari Boyd.
Officers from Hillsboro, Sherwood and Tualatin police were involved in the incident and have been placed on paid administrative leave.
The Washington County Major Crimes Teams in investigating both shootings.