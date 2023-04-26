OSP’s Central Point office closing to the public for construction

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – The Oregon State Police Central Point Office is set to close to the public next month to allow for construction and renovations.

Oregon State Police said the existing office near Crater High School will undergo a complete renovation and expansion to better serve the community.

During construction, set to begin on May 1, the office will be closed to the public until OSP can find a temporary site.

OSP said for services like VIN inspections, tow releases, or sex offender registration, please make arrangements at the Grants Pass office.

Although the Central Point office will be closed to the public, OSP will continue to work from the location during construction.

