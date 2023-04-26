Man charged with killing Aidan Ellison facing trial Monday

MEDFORD, Ore. – The murder trial in the shooting death of Ashland Black man Aidan Ellison finally has a start date. The trial begins Monday, May 1.

Robert Paul Keegan is charged with multiple crimes including murder in the second degree, and manslaughter in the first degree.

Both Keegan and Ellison were guests at the Stratford Inn, and Almeda Fire victims, at the time of the shooting.

It happened just before Thanksgiving 2020.

Keegan claims he shot the 19-year-old former Ashland High student in self-defense after Ellison punched him in the face.

According to a police affidavit, an autopsy showed there were no injuries on Ellison’s hands to prove that claim.

Ashland police brought the FBI in to investigate whether race played a role in the shooting.

Afterward, police said there was no evidence it was a bias crime.

The trial is expected to last 10 days.

