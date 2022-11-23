OSU, U of O renew their 128-year-old rivalry this Saturday

CORVALLIS, Ore. (KGW) — Oregon and Oregon State renew their 128-year-old rivalry this Saturday at Reser Stadium in Corvallis and for the first time since 2012, both teams are ranked heading into the game.

Oregon (9-2, 7-1 Pac-12) is ranked No. 10 and Oregon State (8-3, 5-3) is ranked No. 22. This is only the fifth time in the history of the rivalry that both teams enter the game ranked, according to the Associated Press .

Aside from bragging rights for the next year, there’s a little extra on the line in the rivalry game this season for Oregon. If the Ducks beat the Beavers, they earn a spot in the Pac-12 championship game against No. 5 USC (10-1, 8-1).

Last week, the Ducks had their best defensive performance of the season in a gritty 20-17 win against then-No. 10 Utah. Oregon’s defense had three interceptions and allowed just 4.41 yards per play.

History of the rivalry

In 2012, the last time the two teams were ranked going into the rivalry game, No. 5 Oregon doubled up No. 15 Oregon State, 48-24, behind dominant performances from quarterback Marcus Mariota and running backs Kenjon Barner and De’Anthony Thomas. Mariota threw for 140 yards and a score and ran for 85 yards and a touchdown, Barner rushed for 198 yards and two touchdowns and Thomas ran for 122 yards and three scores.

It hasn’t been the most competitive rivalry of late. The Beavers have only two wins against the Ducks since 2007. The recent stretch of Ducks dominance was preceded by a more balanced period, between 1988 and 2007, when the Ducks won 11 times and the Beavers nine.

The rivalry between Oregon and Oregon State began in 1894. It’s the fifth-most played rivalry in the nation and the teams have played annually without interruption since 1945. Oregon leads the series 67-48-10.