Out-of-state RV campers to be charged more in Oregon next year

SALEM, Ore. – People from out-of-state will have to pay more for RV sites at Oregon state parks next year.

The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department said on January 1, 2022, people visiting the state will pay 25% more than residents for state-operated RV sites. This is because Oregonians already pay for some state park operations through RV license plate fees. The surcharge is designed to achieve fairness and will help pay for day-to-day operations and repairs to state parks.

A typical site with sewer and electrical connections will cost $30-$50 per night for non-residents, compared to $24-$40 for Oregon residents. Residents and non-residents will pay the same rate for other types of sites, including tents, cabins, and yurts.

Rate ranges for all site types are posted at stateparks.oregon.gov; exact rates are calculated when visitors make a reservation. Reservations can be booked at oregonstateparks.reserveamerica.com and by phone at 800-452-5687, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday through Friday (closed holidays).