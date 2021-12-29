Hong Kong police arrest six media workers

HONG KONG (CNN) – Hong Kong police arrested six current or former senior staff from the independent outlet Stand News Wednesday, according to the Hong Kong government and Stand.

The news organization named the six as Denise Ho, Margaret Ng, Chung Pui-kuen, Patrick Lam, Tat Chi Chow and Christine Fang.

All are suspected of “conspiracy to publish seditious publication,” according to the Hong Kong government.

Police on Wednesday went to the home of a seventh person, Stand’s Deputy Assignments Editor Ronson Chan, who was led away by officers according to the Hong Kong Journalists Association.

Chan has not been arrested at this time, according to Stand. However, as the organization live-streamed Chan’s encounter with police, one officer can be heard saying; “This is the court search warrant to enter and search relevant materials. The charge is conspiracy to publish seditious publications.”

Meanwhile, police are continuing a raid on Stand News’ offices according to the Hong Kong government and CNN at the scene.

Some 30 boxes of evidence have been seized and arrests are expected, police there said.

Police remain inside the offices with at least half a dozen police trucks parked outside.