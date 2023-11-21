Jackson County Public Health issues overdose alert for opioids, fentanyl

Posted by Taylar Ansures November 21, 2023

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Jackson County Public Health is issuing an overdose alert related to opioids, including fentanyl.

This is in response to an increase in suspect fatal overdoses, emergency department visits, and law enforcement responses between November 12 – 18.

Public health says fentanyl started to become more common in Jackson County in 2018.  In early 2021, fentanyl became the predominant opioid sold as oxycontin or in a powder form.  Fentanyl can also be mixed with other drugs, such as heroin.

Officials are encouraging the community to be aware of this increase in overdoses.  They say there is no safe way to use opioids, but there are steps that can be taken to help reduce overdose risk:

  • Abstain from drug use
  • Call 911 when someone is overdosing, even if naloxone is used
  • Be aware of your opioid tolerance
  • Use drug testing strips
  • Have an overdose plan
  • Be prepared and have naloxone on hand.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Taylar Ansures
View More Posts
Taylar Ansures is a producer and reporter for NBC5 News. Taylar is from Redding, California and went to California State University, Chico. After graduating, she joined KRCR News Channel 7 in Redding as a morning producer. She moved to Southern Oregon in 2022 to be closer to family and became KTVL News 10’s digital producer. Taylar is currently finishing her Master's Degree in Professional Creative Writing through the University of Denver. In her free time, Taylar frequents independent bookstores and explores hiking trails across Southern Oregon and Northern California.
Producer/Reporter
Skip to content