Jackson County Public Health issues overdose alert for opioids, fentanyl

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Jackson County Public Health is issuing an overdose alert related to opioids, including fentanyl.

This is in response to an increase in suspect fatal overdoses, emergency department visits, and law enforcement responses between November 12 – 18.

Public health says fentanyl started to become more common in Jackson County in 2018. In early 2021, fentanyl became the predominant opioid sold as oxycontin or in a powder form. Fentanyl can also be mixed with other drugs, such as heroin.

Officials are encouraging the community to be aware of this increase in overdoses. They say there is no safe way to use opioids, but there are steps that can be taken to help reduce overdose risk:

Abstain from drug use

Call 911 when someone is overdosing, even if naloxone is used

Be aware of your opioid tolerance

Use drug testing strips

Have an overdose plan

Be prepared and have naloxone on hand.

