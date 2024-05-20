Over 3 dozen guns, red phosphorus seized during police raid in O’Brien

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Two people are in jail after police found five pounds of red phosphorus, 34 guns including four suppressors, six blasting caps and detonating cord during a raid at an O’Brien house Thursday.

According to the Grants Pass Police Department, 57-year-old Kurtis Kerns Korff and 49-year-old Grace Helen Polk were arrested and face several charges.

The Rogue Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) served the search warrant Thursday morning to a house in the 35000 block of Highway 199 in O’Brien.

Police also found a quarter pound of meth during their search.