Over 3 dozen guns, red phosphorus seized during police raid in O’Brien

Posted by Newsroom Staff May 20, 2024

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Two people are in jail after police found five pounds of red phosphorus, 34 guns including four suppressors, six blasting caps and detonating cord during a raid at an O’Brien house Thursday.

According to the Grants Pass Police Department, 57-year-old Kurtis Kerns Korff and 49-year-old Grace Helen Polk were arrested and face several charges.

The Rogue Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) served the search warrant Thursday morning to a house in the 35000 block of Highway 199 in O’Brien.

Police also found a quarter pound of meth during their search.

RADE was assisted by an Oregon State Police SWAT team, Clandestine Laboratory team, and Explosives Unit.

Korff is facing 27 counts of felon in possession of a weapon, his bond is at $100,000.

Polk also faces 27 counts of felon in possession of a weapon, as well as charges related to the methamphetamine possession, her bond is also $100,000.

There is no additional information available at this time.

