One injured in Grants Pass house fire that spread to vehicles, vegetation

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – One person was injured after a two-story house in the 400 block of Griffin Road erupted in flames just before 7 p.m. Sunday.

According to Rural Metro Fire, dispatch reported a person trapped on the second story prior to firefighters arrival.

Crews arrived to find the 4,000 square foot house completely engulfed in flames.

The single occupant was able to get out of the house and was treated for injuries on scene before being airlifted to the hospital.

Several agencies, both fire and rescue units, responded to the fire, which had spread to surrounding vegetation and multiple vehicles.

The emergency vehicles lined the roadway, causing some congestion, as water was pulled from the Rogue River at Griffin Park to fight the fire.