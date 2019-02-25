Over 36,000 Pacific Power customers affected by outages

ROSEBURG, Ore. – Tens of thousands of people were left without electrical service Monday morning due to heavy snow across southern Oregon and the Willamette Valley.
Pacific Power said as of 10:00 a.m., 392 outages were affecting over 36,000 customers. The utility company did not have an estimated time of repair. However, Pacific Power states, “You can rest assured that our professionals at Pacific Power do their utmost to protect the reliability of your electric supply. When inclement weather results in a power outage, we are committed to restoring your power as quickly and safely as possible.”
If you need to report an outage, text OUT to 722791 or call 1-877-508-5088.
In addition to the outages, local roadways were hit hard. The Oregon Department of Transportation was forced to close Interstate 5 between Sutherlin and Cottage Grove due to hazardous conditions along with numerous other highways.
Travel throughout the affected area is being discouraged by ODOT. Drivers should expect delays and winter driving conditions. For updates, visit http://www.tripcheck.com