Mountain lion puts California neighborhood on lockdown

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KCRA) – A 100-pound mountain lion roamed through a Sacramento, California neighborhood in broad daylight Sunday, forcing residents to shelter in place.
The cougar was captured on camera via Ring video by a resident in North Natomas, where the big cat was on everyone’s mind.
The mountain lion attracted dozens of onlookers who were curious about the big cat.
“I couldn’t believe it,” said Mirena McNair, who lives in the neighborhood. “I had to see it for myself. And then when I saw the actual video, my first thing was, how did it get here?”
McNair said the mountain lion visit was, “totally unexpected – I’m just fearful for the people here that are running or walking their dogs.”
Some residents brought baseball bats outside to fend off a possible attack.
