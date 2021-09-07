Over 5,000 new COVID cases reported over the holiday weekend in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. – Over 5,000 Oregonians tested positive for COVID-19 and 54 died over the holiday weekend.
The Oregon Health Authority said between September 3 and 6, there were 5,821 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 289,649.
The death toll in Oregon is now 3,326.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 1,140, which is 12 fewer than yesterday. There are 300 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds.
The OHA said the seven-day running average of COVID-19 vaccinations is 8,705. As of Tuesday, 2.6 million Oregonians have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2.4 million have taken a second dose.
Experts continue to stress the importance of vaccinations and masks.
“It is heartbreaking to see Oregonians on ventilators when vaccines have made hospitalization from this disease largely preventable,” Governor Kate Brown said Tuesday. “It is also a harsh reminder of the human toll this pandemic continues to have.”