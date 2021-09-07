Jackson County reports 5 new COVID-related deaths

MEDFORD, Ore. – Over the last four days, 439 tested positive for COVID-19 in Jackson County. Public health officials said the new cases bring the county’s total to 19,402.
Jackson County Public Health said there were five new COVID-related deaths over the past four days. They ranged in age from 61 to 78 and they all had underlying health conditions.
As of the morning of September 7, there were 189 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 and there are 65 in the ICU.
“To reduce new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, it remains critical that a layered approach be used and one that is centered on vaccination, as well as other prevention strategies such as masking and physical distancing,” JCPH said. “Studies continue to show that the COVID-19 vaccines are effective at preventing hospitalization, severe illness, and death.”
To get vaccinated in Jackson County, visit https://jacksoncountyor.org/hhs/COVID-19/Vaccine-Appointments/where-to-get-vaccinated-in-jackson-county or call 211.