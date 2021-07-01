Home
Over 600 Jackson County residents affected by planned power outage

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Hundreds of people in Jackson County are without power Thursday due to scheduled maintenance.

Emergency dispatchers said Pacific Power planned an outage for July 1 from about 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in Rogue River to replace a power pole.

It’s estimated 672 customers will be without power during a day where temperatures will reach the mid-90s.

Those without power are encouraged to find someplace cool or fill an ice chest with water bottles and wet washcloths to keep cool.

For updates, visit https://www.pacificpower.net/outages-safety.html

