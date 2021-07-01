Tennant Fire continues to grow to over 9,000 acres

Home
MT SHASTA, Ca.- Around 25 miles away from the quickly-expanding Lava Fire, the Tennant Fire continues to grow. Its now 9,439 acres and is 6 percent contained.

California Inter-Agency Incident Management Team 15 took over last night and is working on their next steps of attacking the fire. There are currently 278 personnel assigned to the Tenant Fire, including 7 hand crews, 14 engines, 5 dozers, numerous aircraft, and 50 overhead personnel.

With so conditions so dry, officials are urging caution from residents this holiday weekend.

“We want them to enjoy their Fourth of July weekend, but we also don’t want to have any unforeseen or accidental starts this weekend. We already have our hands full with what we’ve got,” explained Tom Stokesberry with Incident Management Team 15.

The new incident team will be posting live Facebook updates on the Klamath National Forest Facebook page multiple times a week. The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office is issuing an evacaution order for Bray to the Antelope Sink. This includes Round Valley.

