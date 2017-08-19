Klamath Falls, Ore. – The owner of four dogs that mauled a 10-year-old girl in Klamath Falls s asked a judge to intervene.
Last week, Klamath County Commissioners voted to euthanize the Mastiffs.
Alyssa Stevens was severely injured when she entered a kennel in a neighbor’s back yard on June 1st.
Read the full details of the incident according to police.
Dog owner Vincent Berry claimed the girl did not have permission to be on his property.
But Alyssa’s father, Darryn Stevens, testified that berry had asked his daughter to look after the dogs.
Berry is asking the court to reverse the decision and award him restitution.