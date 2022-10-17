Pacific Power asking for input on wildfire mitigation plan

MEDFORD, Ore.– Pacific Power is meeting with the public to get input on its wildfire mitigation plan for 2023.

The power company is currently being sued for allegedly starting the McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County.

Pacific Power made their first wildfire mitigation plan for Oregon last year, but this is the first time they’ve asked for public input.

Pacific Power said local first responders, emergency managers and others will be invited to participate in the meetings.

It is open to the general public as well.

The first meeting will be in Central Point on Tuesday, from 6 to 8 p.m .

It’ll be located at the Expo’s Mace Watchable Wildlife Center.

On Wednesday, there will be a meeting at Seven Feathers Casino in Canyonville, from 9 to 11 a.m.

Another meeting is also set for Wednesday night.

It will be at the Josephine County Fairgrounds, from 6 to 8 p.m

The company said it plans to invest half a billion dollars in wildfire prevention over the next few years.

Pacific Power’s Drew Hanson said, “they might see long-term construction projects where we’re rebuilding miles of line so we’re replacing say wood poles with composite poles…. or replacing bare wire with covered conductor to reduce the chance of sparks happening.”

Hanson said they will have representatives from their operations, emergency management and meteorology department at the meetings to answer questions.

Last year’s wildfire mitigation plan is also available to read anytime on Pacific Power’s website.

This year’s plan will be finalized by December.

The meetings will also be livestreamed online, you can find the link here.

Questions and comments about the plan can be emailed to [email protected]