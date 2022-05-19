Pacific Power customers asked to comment on proposed rate hike

SALEM, Ore. – Pacific Power customers are being invited to comment on a proposed rate hike.

The utility provider’s parent company, PacifiCorp, is hosting a virtual public comment hearing on Tuesday, May 24 at 6:00 p.m.

The meeting will give customers an opportunity to speak directly to members of the Oregon Public Utility Commission about a possible increase in rates. The proposed increase would impact customer rates differently depending on customer type.

The Oregon PUC said a typical residential customer in a single-family household using an average of 900 kilowatt hours (kWh) per month would pay an extra $13, a 14.16% increase from current rates.

PacifiCorp said several factors are behind the proposal, including the closure of coal plants as the company transitions to renewable energy.

If approved, the new rates will go into effect at the beginning of 2023.

The Oregon PUC gave the following participation options:

For those unable to participate during the virtual public comment hearing, comments may be submitted through June 22, 2022 in the following ways:

By email to [email protected]

By calling 503-378-6600 or 800-522-2404 (all relay calls accepted, Spanish translation services available)

By mail to Oregon Public Utility Commission, Attn: AHD – UE 399, PO Box 1088, Salem, OR 97308-1088