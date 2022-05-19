President Biden, Congress work to address baby formula shortage

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – Baby formula is in high demand, but hard to find.

Congress and the Biden administration are in the hot seat, facing mounting pressure to find a solution as soon as possible.

The hunt for formula has landed some children in the hospital.

In Tennessee, two children suffered from dehydration when the specialty formula they rely on ran out. Their doctor says they’re doing much better now.

Nationwide, there is outrage, distress, and demands to find a solution.

President Biden invoked the “Defense Production Act,” directing raw ingredients to go to formula makers first.

The president also launched “Operation Fly Formula” using Defense Department planes to import formula from abroad.

The House passed a pair of bills Wednesday. One would provide millions in emergency funding to the FDA to boost the number of personnel working on formula issues. The other would ensure families-in-need can continue to buy baby formula with WIC benefits.