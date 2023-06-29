Parkland school resource officer acquitted on all counts

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CNN) – A Florida jury found the Parkland school resource officer “not guilty” on all counts related to his actions during the 2018 mass shooting.

When the judge read the verdict Thursday afternoon, Scot Peterson bowed his head and wept.

Peterson had been charged with 11 counts, including felony child neglect and culpable negligence.

Peterson stayed outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School as a gunman killed 17 people, including 14 students.

Prosecutors said he ignored his training.

Defense attorneys said Peterson couldn’t tell where the shots were coming from.

The shooter is serving life in prison without paro

