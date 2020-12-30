Part of Springbrook Drive will close starting January 4th for construction

MEDFORD, Ore.- Starting Monday, a Medford project over a decade in the works will finally break ground.
The Springbrook Road improvement project will start its first phase of construction January 4th. The project has been delayed for over a decade, but now has enough funding and priority to start work.
The improvements will add sidewalks, a center turning lane, bike lanes, and street lights. Cory Crebbin with Medford Public Works also says the addition of a roundabout is not only cheaper for the city but better for drivers.
“If you have accidents at a roundabout, vehicles are moving slower and in the same direction so there are very few injuries and fatalities at roundabouts whereas there are lots of them at traffic signals,” said Crebbin. He also explained the importance of adding sidewalks in an area with two schools (Kennedy Elementary School and North Medford High School) and and a park.
Kennedy Park.
The part of Springbrook Road from Pheasant Lane to Cedar Links Drive will close down and traffic will be redirected to Crater Lake Avenue.
Some construction had already begun to relocate utilities. The project is slated to be finished by September of next year.
