Parts of southwest Oregon, northern California under Red Flag warning

MEDFORD, Ore. – Numerous counties around southwest Oregon are under a Red Flag warning due to dry, windy conditions.
The National Weather Service said on Tuesday, there will be strong, gusty winds with low relative humidity. This makes it easier for any new or existing fires to spread. In addition, dry, unstable air could result in larger smoke plumes from fires.
The Red Flag warning applies to Jackson, Klamath Lake, Siskiyou, and Modoc Counties. It remains in effect until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.
In Medford, Prescott Park was closed to the public due to increased fire danger.
The National Weather Service’s announcement is available here: https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=mfr&wwa=red%20flag%20warning