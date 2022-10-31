Patients of Doernbecher Children’s Hospital design Nike shoes for auction

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) — Doernbecher Freestyle, a creative fundraising effort involving young patient-designers and Nike, is in its 18th year. And after a few pandemic years relegated to an online-only event, the gathering Friday evening was a party.

“This is my favorite event of any year, any time, and being back in person is absolutely fantastic,” said Doernbecher physician-in-chief Dr. Dana Braner.

Braner explained that the OHSU children’s hospital turns nobody away based on their ability to pay, so this fundraising partnership with Nike is very important.

At the event, shoes designed by a half-dozen kids who’ve benefited from Doernbecher care are on display, destined to be auctioned off and then sold to the masses online and at Nike retail stores nationwide.

15-year-old Emerson Harrell is one of the six young people who displayed their shoes for 2022.

“I am a big shoe person, I like collecting shoes, I like wearing shoes and I like Nike too, so it worked out,” said Harrell, who worked with a team of Nike professionals to create his design.

So did 11-year-old Coley Miller, who branched out beyond the shoes.