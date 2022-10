NBC5 has teamed up with Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center to bring you Better Health, a weekly report on staying healthy. In this Better Health report, Asante Health Expert Beth Coker speaks with Holly Nickerson, Asante VP of Quality and Patient Safety. They talk about age-appropriate boosters and the CDC recommendations. Watch to learn more.

Find more information here: https://health.asante.org/

Sponsored by Asante.