Home
Pawnee Fire destroys homes

Pawnee Fire destroys homes

News Regional Top Stories

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KCRA) – Firefighters made major progress Tuesday against the wildfire burning near Spring Valley, California.

However, roughly 1,500 people are out of their homes as an evacuation order is still in place.

The day began with significant fire activity, with firefighters lighting backfires to control the flames. By late afternoon, only hot spots remained as firefighters began to gain the upper hand.

At least 12 homes have been destroyed by the Pawnee Fire and hundreds of structures are still threatened.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2KtMKj2

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics