Pawnee Fire destroys homes

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KCRA) – Firefighters made major progress Tuesday against the wildfire burning near Spring Valley, California.
However, roughly 1,500 people are out of their homes as an evacuation order is still in place.
The day began with significant fire activity, with firefighters lighting backfires to control the flames. By late afternoon, only hot spots remained as firefighters began to gain the upper hand.
At least 12 homes have been destroyed by the Pawnee Fire and hundreds of structures are still threatened.
